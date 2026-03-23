Referendum, il No stravince anche in provincia: ecco cosa hanno votato gli agrigentini 

Il No ha (stra)vinto anche in provincia di Agrigento. Sono stati 85.895 gli agrigentini che hanno scritto No in cabina elettorale pari al 60,09%. Il Si, invece, si è fermato al 39,91% pari a 57.042 persone. Sono stati 144.139 gli agrigentini che si sono recati alle urne. Il dato finale sull’affluenza è del 43,33%. Sono state 813 le schede nulle mentre quelle bianche sono state 389.

IL VOTO COMUNE PER COMUNE



AGRIGENTO: votanti 21.013, schede nulle 84, schede bianche 37: SI (9.016 voti – 43,16%), NO (11.876 voti – 56,84%)

ALESSANDRIA DELLA ROCCA: votanti 808, schede nulle 8, schede bianche 3: SI (334 voti – 41,91%), NO (463 voti – 58,09%)

ARAGONA: votanti 3.696, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 6: SI (1.242 voti – 33,80%), NO (2.433 voti -66,20%).

BIVONA: votanti 1.366, schede nulle 8, schede bianche 9: SI (367 voti – 27,21%), NO (982 voti – 72,79%).

BURGIO: votanti 839, schede nulle 9, schede bianche 7: SI (415 voti – 50,43%), NO (49,57%).

CALAMONACI: votanti 465, schede nulle 1, schede bianche 0: SI (138 voti – 29,74%), NO (326 voti – 70,26%).

CALTABELLOTTA: votanti 1.252, schede nulle 16, schede bianche 4: SI (518 voti – 42,05%), NO (714 voti – 57,95%).

CAMASTRA: votanti 698, schede nulle 1, schede bianche 0: SI (351 voti – 50,36%), NO (346 voti – 49,64%).

CAMMARATA: votanti 2.499, schede nulle 17, schede bianche 11: SI (873 voti – 35,33%), NO (1.598 voti – 64,67%).

CAMPOBELLO DI LICATA: votanti 3.075, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 6: SI (1.030 voti – 33,73%), NO (2.024 voti – 66,27%).

CANICATTÌ: votanti 10.862, schede nulle 46, schede bianche 31: SI (4.328 voti – 40,13%), NO (6.457 voti – 59,87%).

CASTELTERMINI: votanti 3.077, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 9: SI (1.050 voti – 34,39%), NO (2.003 voti – 65,61%).

CASTROFILIPPO: votanti 827, schede nulle 7, schede bianche 0: SI (380 voti – 46,34%), NO (440 voti – 53,66%).

CATTOLICA ERACLEA: votanti 1.328, schede nulle 18, schede bianche 9: SI (429 voti – 32,97%), NO (872 voti – 67,03%).

CIANCIANA: votanti 1.172, schede nulle 8, schede bianche 5: SI (442 voti – 38,14%), NO (717 voti – 61,86%).

COMITINI: votanti 344, schede nulle 0, schede bianche 1: SI (134 voti – 39,07%), NO (209 voti – 60,93%).

FAVARA: votanti 10.209, schede nulle 84, schede bianche 21: SI (3.747 voti – 37,08%), NO (6.357 voti – 62,92%).

GROTTE: votanti 1.890, schede nulle 21, schede bianche 5: SI (664 voti – 35,62%), NO (1.200 voti – 64,38%).

JOPPOLO: votanti 454, schede nulle 2, schede bianche 0: SI (197 voti – 43,58%), NO (255 voti – 56,42%)

LAMPEDUSA: votanti 1.427, schede nulle 3, schede bianche 8: SI (849 voti – 59,96%), NO (567 voti – 40,04%)

LICATA: votanti 8.809, schede nulle 37, schede bianche 14: SI (4.108 voti – 46,91%), NO (4.650 voti – 53,09%)

LUCCA SICULA: votanti 626, schede nulle 5, schede bianche 4: SI (228 voti – 36,95%), NO (389 voti – 63,05%)

MENFI: votanti 4.676, schede nulle 26, schede bianche 8: SI (1.779 voti – 38,32%), NO (2.863 voti – 61,68%)

MONTALLEGRO: votanti 804, schede nulle 6, schede bianche 3: SI (403 voti – 50,69%), NO (392 voti – 49,31%)

MONTEVAGO: votanti 1.105, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 5: SI (374 voti – 34,47%), NO (711 voti – 65,53%)

NARO: votanti 1.999, schede nulle 20, schede bianche 2: SI (818 voti – 41,38%), NO (1.159 voti – 58,62%)

PALMA DI MONTECHIARO: votanti 5.460, schede nulle 28, schede bianche 17: SI (2.729 voti – 50,40%), NO (2.686 voti – 49,60%)

PORTO EMPEDOCLE: votanti 5.139, schede nulle 24, schede bianche 5: SI (1.860 voti – 36,40%), NO (3.250 voti – 63,60%)

RACALMUTO: votanti 2.663, schede nulle 18, schede bianche 9: SI (863 voti – 32,74%), NO (1.773 voti – 67,26%)

RAFFADALI: votanti 4.375, schede nulle 10, schede bianche 12: SI (1.326 voti – 30,46%), NO (3.027 voti – 69,54%)

RAVANUSA: votanti 3.194, schede nulle 26, schede bianche 4: SI (1.174 voti – 37,10%), NO (1.990 voti – 62,90%)

REALMONTE: votanti 1.664, schede nulle 5, schede bianche 0: SI (715 voti – 43,10%), NO (944 voti – 56,90%)

RIBERA: votanti 6.307, schede nulle 41, schede bianche 15: SI (2.515 voti – 40,23%), NO (3.736 voti – 59,77%)

SAMBUCA: votanti 2.417, schede nulle 20, schede bianche 8: SI (641 voti – 26,83%), NO (1.748 voti – 73,17%)

SAN BIAGIO PLATANI: votanti 950, schede nulle 10, schede bianche 5: SI (355 voti – 37,97%), NO (580 voti – 62,03%)

SAN GIOVANNI GEMINI: votanti 3.149, schede nulle 13, schede bianche 19: SI (1.228 voti – 39,40%), NO (1.889 voti – 60,60%)

SANTA ELISABETTA: votanti 844, schede nulle 6, schede bianche 3: SI (381 voti – 45,63%), NO (454 voti – 54,37%)

SANTA MARGHERITA BELICE: votanti 2.355, schede nulle 24, schede bianche 12: SI (918 voti – 39,59%), NO (1.401 voti – 60,41%)

SANT’ANGELO MUXARO: votanti 396, schede nulle 0, schede bianche 2: SI (173 voti – 43,91%), NO (221 voti – 56,09%)

SANTO STEFANO QUISQUINA: votanti 1.767, schede nulle 23, schede bianche 12: SI (568 voti – 32,79%), NO (1.164 voti – 67,21%)

SCIACCA: votanti 16.069, schede nulle 69, schede bianche 51: SI (6.382 voti – 40,02%), NO (9.567 voti – 59,98%)

SICULIANA: votanti 1.592, schede nulle 5, schede bianche 4: SI (816 voti – 51,55%), NO (767 voti – 48,45%)

VILLAFRANCA SICULA: votanti 478, schede nulle 4, schede bianche 3: SI (184 voti – 39,07%), NO (287 voti – 60,93%)

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I DATI SULL’AFFLUENZA

L’affluenza in provincia di Agrigento alla chiusura dei seggi è stata del 43,36%. In totale sono 512 le sezioni sparse per il territorio. Il comune della provincia che registra l’affluenza più alta è Sambuca di Sicilia (55,95%) mentre la più bassa è Lampedusa (26,93%). Ad Agrigento città, invece, l’affluenza è del 46,78%. Ecco di seguito il dato sull’affluenza comune per comune.

Agrigento (46,78%), Alessandria della Rocca (39,51%), Aragona (52,17%), Bivona (51,70%), Burgio (41,95%), Calamonaci (47,16%), Caltabellotta (48,06%), Camastra (43,89%), Cammarata (51,32%), Campobello di Licata (42,48%), Canicattì (41,47%), Casteltermini (50,61%), Castrofilippo (39,12%), Cattolica Eraclea (49,06%), Cianciana (46,97%), Comitini (50,37%), Favara (39,68%), Grotte (45,17%), Joppolo Giancaxio (50,56%), Lampedusa e Linosa (26,93%), Licata (32,19%), Lucca Sicula (47,25%), Menfi (47,97%), Montallegro (40,69%), Montevago (53,49%), Naro (36,74%), Palma di Montechiaro (31,96%), Porto Empedocle (40,12%), Racalmuto (44,13%), Raffadali (46,19%), Ravanusa (38,11%), Realmonte (45,27%), Ribera (44,25%), Sambuca di Sicilia (55,95%), San Biagio Platani (39,31%), San Giovanni Gemini (50,68%), Sant’Angelo Muxaro (41,42%), Santa Elisabetta (47,18%), Santa Margherita Belice (47,87%), Santo Stefano Quisquina (51,08%), Sciacca (50,40%), Siculiana (45,85%), Villafranca Sicula (46,18%).