Politica

Referendum, il No stravince anche in provincia: ecco cosa hanno votato gli agrigentini 

Quasi 86 mila agrigentini hanno votato per il No (60,09%). In provincia il fronte del Si ha vinto soltanto in sei comuni: ecco quali

Pubblicato 17 ore fa
Da Redazione

Il No ha (stra)vinto anche in provincia di Agrigento. Sono stati 85.895 gli agrigentini che hanno scritto No in cabina elettorale pari al 60,09%. Il Si, invece, si è fermato al 39,91% pari a 57.042 persone. Sono stati 144.139 gli agrigentini che si sono recati alle urne. Il dato finale sull’affluenza è del 43,33%. Sono state 813 le schede nulle mentre quelle bianche sono state 389.

IL VOTO COMUNE PER COMUNE

AGRIGENTO: votanti 21.013, schede nulle 84, schede bianche 37: SI (9.016 voti – 43,16%), NO (11.876 voti – 56,84%)
ALESSANDRIA DELLA ROCCA: votanti 808, schede nulle 8, schede bianche 3: SI (334 voti – 41,91%), NO (463 voti – 58,09%)
ARAGONA: votanti 3.696, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 6: SI (1.242 voti – 33,80%), NO (2.433 voti -66,20%).
BIVONA: votanti 1.366, schede nulle 8, schede bianche 9: SI (367 voti – 27,21%), NO (982 voti – 72,79%).
BURGIO: votanti 839, schede nulle 9, schede bianche 7: SI (415 voti – 50,43%), NO (49,57%).
CALAMONACI: votanti 465, schede nulle 1, schede bianche 0: SI (138 voti – 29,74%), NO (326 voti – 70,26%).
CALTABELLOTTA: votanti 1.252, schede nulle 16, schede bianche 4: SI (518 voti – 42,05%), NO (714 voti – 57,95%).
CAMASTRA: votanti 698, schede nulle 1, schede bianche 0: SI (351 voti – 50,36%), NO (346 voti – 49,64%).
CAMMARATA: votanti 2.499, schede nulle 17, schede bianche 11: SI (873 voti – 35,33%), NO (1.598 voti – 64,67%).
CAMPOBELLO DI LICATA: votanti 3.075, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 6: SI (1.030 voti – 33,73%), NO (2.024 voti – 66,27%).
CANICATTÌ: votanti 10.862, schede nulle 46, schede bianche 31: SI (4.328 voti – 40,13%), NO (6.457 voti – 59,87%).
CASTELTERMINI: votanti 3.077, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 9: SI (1.050 voti – 34,39%), NO (2.003 voti – 65,61%).
CASTROFILIPPO: votanti 827, schede nulle 7, schede bianche 0: SI (380 voti – 46,34%), NO (440 voti – 53,66%).
CATTOLICA ERACLEA: votanti 1.328, schede nulle 18, schede bianche 9: SI (429 voti – 32,97%), NO (872 voti – 67,03%).
CIANCIANA: votanti 1.172, schede nulle 8, schede bianche 5: SI (442 voti – 38,14%), NO (717 voti – 61,86%).
COMITINI: votanti 344, schede nulle 0, schede bianche 1: SI (134 voti – 39,07%), NO (209 voti – 60,93%).
FAVARA: votanti 10.209, schede nulle 84, schede bianche 21: SI (3.747 voti – 37,08%), NO (6.357 voti – 62,92%).
GROTTE: votanti 1.890, schede nulle 21, schede bianche 5: SI (664 voti – 35,62%), NO (1.200 voti – 64,38%).
JOPPOLO: votanti 454, schede nulle 2, schede bianche 0: SI (197 voti – 43,58%), NO (255 voti – 56,42%)
LAMPEDUSA: votanti 1.427, schede nulle 3, schede bianche 8: SI (849 voti – 59,96%), NO (567 voti – 40,04%)
LICATA: votanti 8.809, schede nulle 37, schede bianche 14: SI (4.108 voti – 46,91%), NO (4.650 voti – 53,09%)
LUCCA SICULA: votanti 626, schede nulle 5, schede bianche 4: SI (228 voti – 36,95%), NO (389 voti – 63,05%)
MENFI: votanti 4.676, schede nulle 26, schede bianche 8: SI (1.779 voti – 38,32%), NO (2.863 voti – 61,68%)
MONTALLEGRO: votanti 804, schede nulle 6, schede bianche 3: SI (403 voti – 50,69%), NO (392 voti – 49,31%)
MONTEVAGO: votanti 1.105, schede nulle 15, schede bianche 5: SI (374 voti – 34,47%), NO (711 voti – 65,53%)
NARO: votanti 1.999, schede nulle 20, schede bianche 2: SI (818 voti – 41,38%), NO (1.159 voti – 58,62%)
PALMA DI MONTECHIARO: votanti 5.460, schede nulle 28, schede bianche 17: SI (2.729 voti – 50,40%), NO (2.686 voti – 49,60%)
PORTO EMPEDOCLE: votanti 5.139, schede nulle 24, schede bianche 5: SI (1.860 voti – 36,40%), NO (3.250 voti – 63,60%)
RACALMUTO: votanti 2.663, schede nulle 18, schede bianche 9: SI (863 voti – 32,74%), NO (1.773 voti – 67,26%)
RAFFADALI: votanti 4.375, schede nulle 10, schede bianche 12: SI (1.326 voti – 30,46%), NO (3.027 voti – 69,54%)
RAVANUSA: votanti 3.194, schede nulle 26, schede bianche 4: SI (1.174 voti – 37,10%), NO (1.990 voti – 62,90%)
REALMONTE: votanti 1.664, schede nulle 5, schede bianche 0: SI (715 voti – 43,10%), NO (944 voti – 56,90%)
RIBERA: votanti 6.307, schede nulle 41, schede bianche 15: SI (2.515 voti – 40,23%), NO (3.736 voti – 59,77%)
SAMBUCA: votanti 2.417, schede nulle 20, schede bianche 8: SI (641 voti – 26,83%), NO (1.748 voti – 73,17%)
SAN BIAGIO PLATANI: votanti 950, schede nulle 10, schede bianche 5: SI (355 voti – 37,97%), NO (580 voti – 62,03%)
SAN GIOVANNI GEMINI: votanti 3.149, schede nulle 13, schede bianche 19: SI (1.228 voti – 39,40%), NO (1.889 voti – 60,60%)
SANTA ELISABETTA: votanti 844, schede nulle 6, schede bianche 3: SI (381 voti – 45,63%), NO (454 voti – 54,37%)
SANTA MARGHERITA BELICE: votanti 2.355, schede nulle 24, schede bianche 12: SI (918 voti – 39,59%), NO (1.401 voti – 60,41%)
SANT’ANGELO MUXARO: votanti 396, schede nulle 0, schede bianche 2: SI (173 voti – 43,91%), NO (221 voti – 56,09%)
SANTO STEFANO QUISQUINA: votanti 1.767, schede nulle 23, schede bianche 12: SI (568 voti – 32,79%), NO (1.164 voti – 67,21%)
SCIACCA: votanti 16.069, schede nulle 69, schede bianche 51: SI (6.382 voti – 40,02%), NO (9.567 voti – 59,98%)
SICULIANA: votanti 1.592, schede nulle 5, schede bianche 4: SI (816 voti – 51,55%), NO (767 voti – 48,45%)
VILLAFRANCA SICULA: votanti 478, schede nulle 4, schede bianche 3: SI (184 voti – 39,07%), NO (287 voti – 60,93%)

I DATI SULL’AFFLUENZA

L’affluenza in provincia di Agrigento alla chiusura dei seggi è stata del 43,36%. In totale sono 512 le sezioni sparse per il territorio. Il comune della provincia che registra l’affluenza più alta è Sambuca di Sicilia (55,95%) mentre la più bassa è Lampedusa (26,93%). Ad Agrigento città, invece, l’affluenza è del 46,78%. Ecco di seguito il dato sull’affluenza comune per comune. 

Agrigento (46,78%), Alessandria della Rocca (39,51%), Aragona (52,17%), Bivona (51,70%), Burgio (41,95%), Calamonaci (47,16%), Caltabellotta (48,06%), Camastra (43,89%), Cammarata (51,32%), Campobello di Licata (42,48%), Canicattì (41,47%), Casteltermini (50,61%), Castrofilippo (39,12%), Cattolica Eraclea (49,06%), Cianciana (46,97%), Comitini (50,37%), Favara (39,68%), Grotte (45,17%), Joppolo Giancaxio (50,56%), Lampedusa e Linosa (26,93%), Licata (32,19%), Lucca Sicula (47,25%), Menfi (47,97%), Montallegro (40,69%), Montevago (53,49%), Naro (36,74%), Palma di Montechiaro (31,96%), Porto Empedocle (40,12%), Racalmuto (44,13%), Raffadali (46,19%), Ravanusa (38,11%), Realmonte (45,27%), Ribera (44,25%), Sambuca di Sicilia (55,95%), San Biagio Platani (39,31%), San Giovanni Gemini (50,68%), Sant’Angelo Muxaro (41,42%), Santa Elisabetta (47,18%), Santa Margherita Belice (47,87%), Santo Stefano Quisquina (51,08%), Sciacca (50,40%), Siculiana (45,85%), Villafranca Sicula (46,18%).

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