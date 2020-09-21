Referendum, quasi 100 mila agrigentini hanno detto sì: i numeri

Vittoria schiacciante del sì al taglio dei parlamentari. Gli italiani, con il 69,6%, hanno chiaramente scelto per il si alla riforma costituzionale per il taglio dei parlamentari e lo hanno fatto in un referendum dall’affluenza che raggiunto il 53,8%, un dato superiore alle attese e alle paure per l’emergenza Covid. E se il numero dei votanti ha superato l’asticella psicologica della meta’ degli aventi diritto (solo indicativa in assenza del quorum), bisogna ringraziare la “spinta” data dalle regioni alle prese con il rinnovo dei propri governi. Basta fare un raffronto tra le percentuali raccolte nelle regioni chiamate alle urne e le restanti per evidenziare l’effetto traino. In Valle d’Aosta l’affluenza e’ stata del 73,4%, fanalino di coda la Sicilia con il 35,3%.

Il dato nazionale rispecchia perfettamente i numeri anche a livello regionale e provinciale.In provincia di Agrigento 97.444 elettori hanno detto sì con una percentuale pari all’ 80,69% mentre 23.318 agrigentini hanno detto no con una percentuale del 19,31%. I votanti totali sono stati 121.505 (35,14%). Schede nulle: 556 , Schede bianche: 185 Schede contestate: 2.

Ecco i numeri comune per comune.

AGRIGENTO. Elettori: 46.085 | Votanti: 17.603 (38,20%) (43,60%) Votati Si: 13.055 ( 74,59%) / Votanti No: 4.447 (25,41%) Schede nulle: 82 Schede bianche: 17 Schede contestate: 2.

ARAGONA: Elettori: 7.337 | Votanti: 3.199 (43,60%) Votati Si: 2.611/ Votanti No: 573. Schede nulle: 8 Schede bianche: 7 Schede contestate: 0.

ALESSANDRIA DELLA ROCCA. Elettori: 2.320 | Votanti: 634 (27,33%) Votanti Si: 486 (76,90%) Votanti No: 146 (23,10%) Schede nulle: 1 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0



BIVONA: Elettori: 2.882 | Votanti: 1.127 (39,10%) Votanti Si: 892 (79,64%) Votanti No: 228 (20,36 %) Schede nulle: 7 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

CALAMONACI: Elettori: 1.051 | Votanti: 481 (45,77%) Votanti Si: 426/ Votanti No: 53. Schede nulle: 0 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0.

CALTABELLOTTA: Elettori: 2.860 | Votanti: 1.107 (38,71%) Votanti Si: 835 (76,05 %) Votanti No: 263 (23,95 %) Schede nulle: 7 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0

CAMASTRA: Elettori: 1.605 | Votanti: 701 (43,68%) Votanti Si: 528 (75,86 %) Votanti No: 168 (24,14%) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0



CAMMARATA: Elettori: 4.982 | Votanti: 2.445 (49,08%) Votanti Si: 2.041 (84,10 %) Votanti No: 386 (15,90 %) Schede nulle: 14 Schede bianche: 4 Schede contestate: 0

CAMPOBELLO DI LICATA: Elettori: 7.619 | Votanti: 2.470 (32,42%) Votanti Si: 2.031 (82,56%) Votanti No: 429(17,44%) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 6 Schede contestate: 0

CANICATTI’: Elettori: 26.846 | Votanti: 8.453 (31,49%) Votanti Si: 6.880 (81,90%) Votanti No: 1.520 (18,10 %) Schede nulle: 32 Schede bianche: 21 Schede contestate: 0

CASTELTERMINI: Elettori: 6.516 | Votanti: 3.414 (52,39%) Votanti Si: 2.709 (79,98 %) Votanti No: 678 ( 20,02 %) Schede nulle: 23 Schede bianche: 4 Schede contestate: 0

CASTROFILIPPO: Elettori: 2.225 | Votanti: 706 (31,73%) Votanti Si: 590 (84,17%) Votanti No: 111 (15,83%) Schede nulle: 3 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0

CATTOLICA ERACLEA: Elettori: 2.827 | Votanti: 899 (31,80%) Votanti Si: 722 ( 80,76 %) Votanti No: 172 (19,24 %) Schede nulle: 5 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

CIANCIANA: Elettori: 2.737 | Votanti: Votanti Si: 922( 83,74%) Votanti No: 179 (16,26%) Schede nulle: 8 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0

COMITINI: Elettori: 713 | Votanti: 310 (43,48%)Votanti Si: 268 (86,45 %) Votanti No: 42 (13,55 %) Schede nulle: 0 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

FAVARA: Elettori: 26.353 | Votanti: 7.639 (28,99%) Votanti Si: 6.152 ( 81,19 %) Votanti No: 1.425 (18,81%) Schede nulle: 53 Schede bianche: 9 Schede contestate: 0

GROTTE: Elettori: 4.475 | Votanti: 1.553 (34,70%) Votanti Si: 1.263 (81,75 %) Votanti No: 282 (18,25%) Schede nulle: 8 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

JOPPOLO GIANCAXIO: Elettori: 954 | Votanti: 420 (44,03%) Votanti Si: 351 (83,97 %) Votanti No: 67 (16,03 %) Schede nulle: 1 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0

LAMPEDUSA E LINOSA: Elettori: 5.236 | Votanti: 776 (14,82%) Votanti Si: 552 (71,32%) Votanti No: 222 (28,68 %) Schede nulle: 2 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

LICATA: Elettori: 28.623 | Votanti: 7.425 (25,94%) Votanti Si: 6.084 (82,46%) Votanti No: 1.294 (17,54 ) Schede nulle: 36 Schede bianche: 11 Schede contestate: 0

LUCCA SICULA: Elettori: 1.407 | Votanti: 640 (45,49%) Votanti Si: 570 (89,91 %) Votanti No: 64 (10,09%) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0

MENFI: Elettori: 10.061 | Votanti: 3.751 (37,28%) Votanti Si: 2.943 (78,80 %) Votanti No: 792 (21,20 %) Schede nulle: 8 Schede bianche: 8 Schede contestate: 0

MONTALLEGRO: Elettori: 2.067 | Votanti: 714 (34,54%) Votanti Si: 622 ( 87,85 %) Votanti No: 86 (12,15%) Schede nulle: 6 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

MONTEVAGO: Elettori: 2.328 | Votanti: 945 (40,59%) Votanti Si: 779(83,14%) Votanti No: 158 ( 16,86 %) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 4 Schede contestate: 0

NARO: Elettori: 5.919 | Votanti: 1.852 (31,29%) Votanti Si: 1.493( 80,97 %) Votanti No: 351 (19,03 %) Schede nulle: 7 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0

PALMA DI MONTECHIARO: Elettori: 17.559 | Votanti: 4.467 (25,44%) Votanti Si: 3.704 (83,63%) Votanti No: 725 ( 16,37 %) Schede nulle: 25 Schede bianche: 13 Schede contestate: 0

PORTO EMPEDOCLE: Elettori: 13.138 | Votanti:4.384 (33,37%) Votanti Si: 3.686 (84,33 %) Votanti No: 685 (15,67 %) Schede nulle: 12 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0

RACALMUTO: Elettori: 6.430 | Votanti: 2.363 (36,75%) Votanti Si: 1.823 (77,67 %) Votanti No: 524 (22,33 %)Schede nulle: 11 Schede bianche: 5 Schede contestate: 0

RAFFADALI: Elettori: 10.099 | Votanti: 4.230 (41,89%) Votanti Si: 3.652 ( 86,66 ) Votanti No: 562 (13,34%) Schede nulle: 11 Schede bianche: 5 Schede contestate: 0

RAVANUSA: Elettori: 8.858 | Votanti: 2.784 (31,43%) Votanti Si: 2.127 (76,76%) Votanti No: 644 ( 23,24 %) Schede nulle: 11 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0

REALMONTE: Elettori: 3.692 | Votanti:1.616 (43,77%) Votanti Si: 1.340(83,39%) Votanti No: 267(16,61%) Schede nulle: 6 Schede bianche: 3 Schede contestate: 0

RIBERA: Elettori: 14.891 | Votanti: 6.232 (41,85%) Votanti Si: 5.009(80,65%) Votanti No: 1.202 (19,35 %) Schede nulle: 16 Schede bianche: 5 Schede contestate: 0

SAMBUCA DI SICILIA: Elettori: 4.546 | Votanti: 2.215 (48,72%) Votanti Si: 1.829 (83,29 %) Votanti No: 367(16,71%) Schede nulle: 14 Schede bianche: 5 Schede contestate: 0

SAN BIAGIO PLATANI: Elettori: 2.625 | Votanti: 802 (30,55%) Votanti Si: 651 (81,27 %) Votanti No: 150 (18,73 %) Schede nulle: 0 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0

SAN GIOVANNI GEMINI: Elettori: 6.422 | Votanti: 2.892 (45,03%) Votanti Si: 2.494 (86,66%) Votanti No: 384 (13,34 %) Schede nulle: 8 Schede bianche: 6 Schede contestate: 0

SANT’ANGELO MUXARO: Elettori: 1.055 | Votanti:437 (41,42%) Votanti Si: 357 ( 82,64 %) Votanti No: 75 (17,36%) Schede nulle: 1Schede bianche: 4 Schede contestate: 0

SANTA ELISABETTA: Elettori: 1.881 | Votanti: 695 (36,95%) Votanti Si: 566 (82,03 %) Votanti No: 124 (17,97 %) Schede nulle: 5 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

SANTA MARGHERITA BELICE: Elettori: 5.097 | Votanti: 2.027 (39,77%) Votanti Si: 1.706( 85,17%) Votanti No: 297( 14,83 %) Schede nulle: 22 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0

SANTO STEFANO QUISQUINA: Elettori: 3.776 | Votanti: 1.423 (37,69%) Votanti Si: 1.081 ( 77,32 %) Votanti No: 317(22,68%) Schede nulle: 17 Schede bianche: 8 Schede contestate: 0

SCIACCA: Elettori: 32.825 | Votanti: 11.937 (36,37%) Votanti Si: 9.445 (79,52%) Votanti No: 2.433 (20,48 %) Schede nulle: 44 Schede bianche: 15 Schede contestate: 0

SICULIANA: Elettori: 3.579 | Votanti: 1.534 (42,86%) Votanti Si: 1.270 (83,28 %) Votanti No: 255 (16,72 %) Schede nulle: 6 Schede bianche: 3 Schede contestate: 0

VILLAFRANCA SICULA: Elettori: 1.081 | Votanti: 422 (39,04%) Votanti Si: 351 (84,78%) Votanti No: 63 (15,22%) Schede nulle: 6 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0

